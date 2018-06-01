National Day of Action for Children: Protests against separating immigrant families

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Thousands of people nationwide on Friday are expected to come together to oppose a Trump administration policy, they say is tearing families apart.

The recent crackdown allows border security agents to separate immigrants and their children trying to enter the United States illegally.

In San Diego, the National Day of Action for Children will take place at the ICE field office at 880 Front Street, in downtown, at noon. Demonstrators will demand that the Trump administration stop separating immigrant children from their families – a practice they say creates long-term emotional harm.

The president already responded – laying the blame at the foot of democrats.

Earlier this month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristen Nielson ordered federal prosecution against anyone caught crossing the border illegally: Meaning that adults traveling with children are now being separated once they are detained because children cannot be held in adult jails.

Between May 6 and May 19th, 658 children were taken away from adults they were traveling with a result of the Trump administration policy. It’s a policy Secretary Nielson has defended. "In the United States that if you break the law, you go to jail and you're separated from your family. It shouldn't be any different for illegal immigrants,” she said.

The president also placed blame on Democrats saying in a tweet, “Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from their parents once they cross the border.”

Critics of the administration called the policy despicable and against American values.

The ACLU, which has helped organize Friday’s nationwide protests, also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in an effort to end the practice of separating children form their parents at the border.