Last Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, king of the muscle cars, rolls off the line

DETROIT - The last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, one of the most powerful production cars ever produced, has rolled off the line.
The 840-horsepower beast was part of a limited run that ended Wednesday at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. The company intended to cap production at 3,300 Demons.
The final 2018 Demon, which is heading to an upfit center for a Viper Red paint job and other Demon-appropriate final touches, will be auctioned as a pair with the last 2017 Dodge Viper later this month at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction in Uncasville, Conn. Profits will go to raise funds for United Way, Fiat Chrysler said.
Challenger SRT Demon is a limited-edition car that's so oriented toward the track it hasn't come with front passenger or back seats. They're options - priced at $1 each.
The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Demon V-8, an even hotter version of the same basic engine the powers the Dodge's 707-horsepower Hellcats.
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can rocket from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds. It can go from zero to 100 mph in 5.1 seconds. The car is so powerful that it is capable of pulling its front wheels off the ground.
The Demon was designed to bring more shoppers into Dodge dealerships, the reason why big production volumes was never the object.
"We'll sell more Hellcats as a result of having a Demon," said Tim Kuniskis, head of Fiat Chrysler's passenger cars, when the car was introduced as part of the 2017 New York Auto Show. "That's just how it works."
Temperatures begin to warm, Friday through Sunday. Any clouds that form in the next week will struggle to persist too long after sunrise.
Police say a man was stabbed several times and left "bleeding out" Friday morning near an El Cajon roadway, prompting an investigation that has closed a main thoroughfare in the city just north of Interstate 8.
Thousands of people nationwide on Friday are expected to come together to oppose a Trump administration policy, they say is tearing families apart.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.