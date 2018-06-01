What in the world are vog, laze and Pele's hair? A volcano glossary

The month of May has been a nightmare for folks directly in the path of Kilauea's fury on Hawaii's Big Island, as the volcano has belched out tons of lava, noxious fumes and ash.

But for everyone around the nation and the world who's been fascinated by the volcano's ferocity, it's also been a chance to learn about a variety of weird and obscure volcanic phenomena.

Here's a short glossary of terms we've come across as the volcano continues to erupt.

Magma vs. lava: Two names for the same thing, blobs of molten rock. When it's underground, it's called magma, and when it emerges above ground, it's known as lava.

Vog: Vog, short for volcanic smog, is the haze formed by gas and fine particle emissions from volcanoes, according to the American Meteorological Society.

Specifically, vog is produced when the noxious sulfur dioxide gas and other air pollutants from volcanoes react with oxygen, atmospheric moisture and sunlight, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. At higher concentrations, vog can cause headaches and irritation to the lungs and eyes, the University of Hawaii at Hilo told CNN.

It's a fairly common weather phenomena in Hawaii.

Laze: A toxic cloud mashup of lava and haze. It forms when hot, 2,000-degree lava hits the cooler sea water. It's a hydrochloric acid steam cloud that billows into the air, along with fine particles of glass.

"Lava entering the ocean causes a chemical reaction and can result in small explosions, sending tiny particles of hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass in the air," said Jessica Johnson, a geophysicist at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.

Laze has been a deadly threat in the past: "This hot, corrosive gas mixture caused two deaths immediately adjacent to the coastal entry point in 2000 when seawater washed across recent and active lava flows," the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said.

Pele's hair: Pele's hair - fine strands of volcanic glass fibers - is formed from lava fountains and rapidly moving lava flows, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Volcanic ash produced by small explosions from the volcano is a mixture of tiny spheres and shards of volcanic glass, including Pele's hair.

The "hair" fibers are so abrasive that they can scratch car windshields if wiped away using windshield wipers, according to the Hawaii Star Advertiser.

Residents this week marveled at the sight. "This is pretty crazy because we never did see Pele's hair fall in Pahoa in all my life,' Big Island local Ikaika Marzo said Monday on Facebook Live.

Blue flames of methane: The blue flames were spotted last week in the beleaguered Lelani Estates neighborhood of the Big Island, which has been at the epicenter of the worst destruction, according to a video published by the U.S. Geological Survey.

"When lava buries plants and shrubs, methane gas is produced as a byproduct of burning vegetation," the USGS said. "Methane gas can seep into subsurface voids and explode when heated, or as shown in this video, emerge from cracks in the ground several feet away from the lava. When ignited, the methane produces a blue flame."

The blue flames are only visible at night, according to National Geographic, so no one is sure how widespread they are and for how long they've been burning.

Acid rain: While a term familiar to folks remembering environmental crises of the '70s and '80s, acid rain has been a problem this month in Hawaii. Acid rain was predicted to fall from the skies in Hawaii recently - but scientists say it wouldn't be harmful and is far from the main volcano hazard residents should worry about.

Walking in acid rain, or even swimming in a lake affected by acid rain, is no more dangerous to humans than walking in normal rain or swimming in non-acidic lakes, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

Madronich said one problem from acid rain would be when it falls on metal - which then would dissolve and seep into the ground, potentially affecting trees.

He said it could also cause metal rooftops to rust more quickly. It can also damage cars, as well as statues and monuments, the EPA said.