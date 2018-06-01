Sell in May stock market strategy is off to a lousy start

Most years, investing in stocks in May is akin to going on a beach vacation to Maine in February.
Investors' money often gets an icy reception in the stock market in May, with the Dow finishing higher only 50% of the time in the past 20 years. May also marks the start of the worst six-month stretch for equity performance, a stat that helped coin the expression, "Sell in May and go away.'
But investors that took that advice and exited the market on April 30 are probably regretting that decision. The Dow Jones industrial average and the three other major U.S. stock indexes all rose.
The big winner was the Russell 2000, which gained 6%. This index, which is filled with small stocks that get most of their sales from domestic sources, was able to sidestep the headwinds from overseas, such as trade disputes, a political crisis in Italy which is raising questions about the future of the eurozone, and U.S. and North Korea tensions.
Small stocks are also less negatively impacted by the rising dollar, which boosts prices of U.S. exports and crimps sales of companies that sell things overseas.
The tech-dominated Nasdaq gained 5.3%. The sector was powered by exceptionally strong first-quarter profit results that saw 93% of tech companies top analyst forecasts. The Dow gained 1%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.2%.
Whether the gains can continue is another question. Since 1945, investing only in the May thru October period would have turned a $100 investment into $220, small change compared to that same $100 growing to more than $8,100 in the November thru April period, Bespoke Investment Group says.
Temperatures begin to warm, Friday through Sunday. Any clouds that form in the next week will struggle to persist too long after sunrise.
Police say a man was stabbed several times and left "bleeding out" Friday morning near an El Cajon roadway, prompting an investigation that has closed a main thoroughfare in the city just north of Interstate 8.
Thousands of people nationwide on Friday are expected to come together to oppose a Trump administration policy, they say is tearing families apart.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.