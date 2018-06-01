Animals including lions, tigers, bear and jaguar break out of Ge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lions, tigers recaptured after breaking out of German zoo

Posted: Updated: Jun 1, 2018 5:41 AM
Several animals managed to break out a zoo in Germany's hilly Eifel area in the western state of Rheinland-Palatinate after flooding caused by storms eroded fences.

The animals included two lions, two tigers, a bear and a jaguar. The bear has already been shot dead.

The region was hit by severe storms in the early hours of the morning, which cased damage on the cages. This allowed the animals to escape, a police spokesperson said.

The animals were captured later on Friday.

Authorities said the animals were "in their enclosure" and the officials were checking the damaged fence.

