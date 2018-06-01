Husky goes on one-night 'killing spree': dozens of animals dead, bodies scattered

A man was stabbed several times and left "bleeding out" Friday morning in El Cajon, police said, prompting an attempted-homicide investigation that shut down a busy thoroughfare during the start of the morning commute.
Police in the South Bay announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl this week as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
Thousands of people nationwide on Friday are expected to come together to oppose a Trump administration policy, they say is tearing families apart.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Temperatures begin to warm, Friday through Sunday. Any clouds that form in the next week will struggle to persist too long after sunrise.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.