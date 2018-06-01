Price of charity lunch with Warren Buffett climbs over $3 million in online auction

OMAHA, Neb. - The price of a private lunch with investor Warren Buffett could set another record this year because the bidding is already over $3 million.
The online auction that raises money for the Glide Foundation's work to help the homeless in San Francisco wraps up Friday night at 9:30 p.m. CDT.
The record price of $3,456,789 that auction winners paid in 2012 and 2016 remains the most expensive charity item ever sold on eBay.
Buffett has raised more than $26 million for the Glide Foundation through these annual auctions over the past 18 years. Bidders continue to pay high prices for the chance to talk with the renowned investor and philanthropist who leads Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, and the event raises a significant part of Glide's $20 million annual budget.
Buffett supports Glide because of the remarkable work the charity does to help people. His first wife, Susie, introduced him to Glide after she volunteered there.
"Glide really takes people who have hit rock bottom and helps bring them back. They've been doing it for decades," Buffett said.
More: How low can it go? Sears will close 63 more stores. Is yours on the list?
More: Jeep, Ram lead growth plan amid questions about future of Fiat, Chrysler brands
More: Sell in May stock market strategy is off to a lousy start
Glide provides meals, health care, job training, rehabilitation and housing support to the poor and homeless.
Buffett has said he gets asked about a variety of topics during the lunch. The only subject that's off limits is what Buffett might invest in next.
The winners of the lunch auction typically dine with Buffett at Smith and Wollensky steak house in New York City, which donates at least $10,000 to Glide each year to host the lunch.
Buffett's company owns more than 90 companies including insurance, furniture, railroad, jewelry, utility and candy businesses. Berkshire Hathaway also has major investments in companies including Coca-Cola Co., Apple, American Express and Wells Fargo & Co.
More online:
Follow Josh Funk online on Twitter.
A man was stabbed several times and left "bleeding out" Friday morning in El Cajon, police said, prompting an attempted-homicide investigation that shut down a busy thoroughfare during the start of the morning commute.
Police in the South Bay announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl this week as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
Thousands of people nationwide on Friday are expected to come together to oppose a Trump administration policy, they say is tearing families apart.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Temperatures begin to warm, Friday through Sunday. Any clouds that form in the next week will struggle to persist too long after sunrise.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.