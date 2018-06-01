Best vehicles for recent graduates

For some parents, spring signals a time to gently encourage their recent graduate to take the next steps toward independence. For other parents, it's probably a little less gentle and a bit more of a shove out the door….or basement.
Regardless of your approach, a good place to start is a car. Here are some solid new vehicle options for graduates and new professionals from Cars.com editors who have been there, as well as those who are preparing their kids for this new stage.
Save money with an electric vehicle. No more spending those hard-earned pennies at the gas pump. The interior is surprisingly roomy, and the hatchback allows for flexibility when moving out of your college apartment and into something a little nicer (or possibly back into your parents' house).
Young folks got no money, point blank. So the answer to this question has to be affordable, tech savvy, and at home in the city or on those outdoors-y trips they love to talk about but never take — and that leaves us with the 2018 Hyundai Kona. It gets up to 30 mpg combined, has optional all-wheel drive and features a solid multimedia experience.
More grown up than the compacts you drove before college, the Accord has a large enough backseat to schlep around clients or coworkers — plus standard stop-and-go adaptive cruise control to take the sting out of your daily commutes.
Everyone should know how to drive a manual, and the Soul's base model (around $17,000) comes with one. Little engines get good mileage, and this looks quirky and cool enough to keep your hipster friends happy. Call it your "Soulmate." It will be ironic.
Young grads are likely to be moving around a lot for their jobs or music festivals or whatever. And when their friends need to move or pick up that dumpster couch, you'll have the means to get a free pizza out of it.
A man was stabbed several times and left "bleeding out" Friday morning in El Cajon, police said, prompting an attempted-homicide investigation that shut down a busy thoroughfare during the start of the morning commute.
Police in the South Bay announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl this week as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
Thousands of people nationwide on Friday are expected to come together to oppose a Trump administration policy, they say is tearing families apart.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Temperatures begin to warm, Friday through Sunday. Any clouds that form in the next week will struggle to persist too long after sunrise.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.