May's array of restaurant openings

Bistro Pierre Lapin opened in New York City's West Village on May 21.

May brought a few new concepts in major cities across the country, from Middle Eastern fast casual to fine Korean dining.

Star chefs Giada De Laurentiis and Alon Shaya each have new eateries serving their families' international cuisines. De Laurentiis' third concept is her first outside of Vegas, GDL Italian at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore. Shaya's new Israeli restaurant is called Saba in New Orleans.

New York City has a new French bistro, Las Vegas has a new steakhouse, Charleston, S.C., adds a seafood eatery; and East Austin adds a South Texas menu in a Victorian house.

