Let the Fab 5 and Betty Who brighten your day with a glittering 'Queer Eye' music video

The Fab Five of the new "Queer Eye': Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France.

The Fab 5 are brightening our Friday!

The fabulous cast of Netflix's Queer Eye shared a music video of the show's revamped theme song All Things with singer Betty Who Thursday and it has us smiling.

In the video, the cast dance around to the upbeat pop song as Who sings.

"You came into my life and the world never looked so light / It's true you bring out the best of me when you are around / Things keep getting better," Who sings, adding to the uplifting mood of the video.

Other highlights of the video?

Fierce poses from the whole gang, Antoni sporting a crop top and a rhinestoned pick-up truck that drives off into the sky at the end.

Queer Eye season 2 hits Netflix on June 15.

Watch the full video below.

More: Netflix's 'Queer Eye' reboot gets a second season to keep saving the world

More: TV tonight: Netflix brings back 'Queer Eye'