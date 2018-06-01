Montel Williams Hospitalized After He 'Overdid It' While Exercising

Montel Williams had a health scare this week.

The 61-year-old former talk show host's rep, Jonathan Franks, tweeted out a statement on Thursday, revealing that Williams had been admitted to a hospital after an apparent strenuous workout.

"Anyone who knows Montel knows that he is an exercise enthusiast. Yesterday, he overdid it, and has been admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution," Franks wrote. "He is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon."

The statement concluded: "The Williams family will be forever grateful for the quick response from [New York City Fire Department] and the excellent care he has received."

Montel was taken by ambulance to the hospital yesterday, we expect him to be discharged in the coming days. Very grateful to @FDNY - @jonfrankspic.twitter.com/1jVHZecseb

A father of four, Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which affects the central nervous system, in 1999. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of the disease include vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination.

In 2016, the TV personality made headlines when was detained by German Customs for possession of marijuana, despite having a prescription for the drug, which is said to help with his MS.

Here's more on that story:

RELATED CONTENT:

Montel Williams Detained at Airport in Germany for Carrying Medical Marijuana

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for Low Blood Pressure One Month After Wife Barbara's Death

NeNe Leakes Cancels Two Shows After Revealing Her Husband Gregg Has Been in the Hospital for 15 Days