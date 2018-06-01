Gwen Stefani Joins Pink On Stage for Surprise Punk-Pop Performance of 'Just a Girl' -- Watch!

Pink gave fans an epic surprise on the latest stop of her Beautiful Trauma tour!

While performing at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night, the "What About Us" singer brought out her pal and fellow rockstar, Gwen Stefani.

The two wowed the crowd by singing No Doubt's 1995 hit, "Just a Girl," and needless to say, the audience was loving it! Even fans on Twitter weighed in on the collaboration, writing things like, "Two of my favorite, strong, talented, fearless, beautiful women on stage together....priceless," "YAAAS QUEENS" and "OMG, this made my day. Girl Power."

Only at STAPLES Center.... special guest @gwenstefani joins @pink on stage! #beautifultraumatourpic.twitter.com/nJiF9vnljv

The beauty of LA shows... you can ask your rockstar friends 2 come hang at your gig. Hey @gwenstefani ???? pic.twitter.com/uuhBHKxxdC

Look who showed up at @Pink at Staple! @gwenstefanipic.twitter.com/Lv4J9qgnGg

Following the show, Pink -- who also performed her classic hits, like "Get the Party Started," "Raise Your Glass" and "So What" -- took to Instagram, sharing a pic from the surprise performance.

"Y'all don't even understand how much love I have for this chick, this rocker, this mama, this entrepreneur, this total OG badass that is @gwenstefani," she gushed. "There really aren't any comparisons as far as I’m concerned. Tonight was fun. Thanks friend."

Longtime fans of the talented ladies may remember that they performed together at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For that performance, Pink joined Stefani and her band, No Doubt, where they also belted out "Just a Girl," an equally rad moment.

Stefani has been all about the surprises lately. Last month, she shocked fans at an after-party for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Nevada. While her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, was performing, the platinum blond beauty came onstage to sing a few songs of her own. But the highlight of the night was when Stefani and Shelton sang a sweet rendition of No Doubt's "Hella Good."

