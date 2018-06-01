Ask a Doc: What's the difference between dry drowning and secondary drowning?

Doctor Salil Pradhan, Arizona pediatrician, explains the difference between dry and secondary drowning and symptoms to look out for.

Along with family vacations and sleepovers, summer vacation also brings with it a flurry of terrifying reports of kids drowning.

Scary-sounding terms like dry drowning or secondary drowning highlight dangers of our summer pool season. Stories of children "drowning' outside the pool are especially frightening. But they're also rare and can be prevented.

What is the difference between dry and secondary drowning?

Dry drowning occurs when a child inhales water through the nose or mouth, causing a spasm in the airway and difficulty breathing. The drowning is called "dry' because water does not enter the lungs because of spasm (reflex closing) of the vocal cords. Death occurs because the vocal cords do not relax, preventing air from entering the lungs.

Secondary or "delayed' drowning happens when a child inhales water into his or her lungs, causing inflammation or edema (swelling). The edema can occur hours or even days after the initial contact with water. Death from delayed drowning is due to swelling of the small air sacs in the lungs, preventing oxygen from entering the blood stream.

What are the signs to watch for?

Difficulty breathing

Persistent coughing

Choking

Lethargy or sleepiness

Irritability

Vomiting

If you think your child is experiencing dry or secondary drowning, seek medical help immediately.

Incidents of dry and secondary drowning are rare

The biggest pool-related danger for kids continues to be drowning by submersion. Unfortunately, drowning remains one of the leading causes of unintentional injury death for children. Children ages 1 to 4 are at highest risk for drowning, accounting for nearly 60 percent of deaths, according to the Arizona Child Fatality Review.

The best way to avoid any type of drowning:

Monitor kids around water at all times. Have a designated child watcher who is sober.

Provide swim lessons for your children.

Require anyone who doesn't know how to swim to wear Coast Guard approved life vests.

Have a four-sided barrier around your pool, with a self-latching gate.

Salil Pradhan, MD, is a pediatrician with Maricopa Integrated Health System in Phoenix. He also is an assistant professor of child health at the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE: