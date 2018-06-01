Ask a Doc: What's the difference between dry drowning and secondary drowning?

The pilot of a light plane with a landing gear problem made a hard landing at Ramona Airport Friday morning, but nobody was hurt.
Acting on a motion by prosecutors, a judge Friday dismissed all charges against a Navy commander who was accused of trying to rape a junior officer in her Valencia Park home in 2016.
Fundraisers are usually a good time, but Hearts for San Diego’s Toast to the Coast puts the fun in fundraiser.
Temperatures begin to warm, Friday through Sunday. Any clouds that form in the next week will struggle to persist too long after sunrise.
Rumors of a new threat prompted Patrick Henry High School in Del Cerro to cancel a spirit rally Friday. The principal reached out to parents in an email saying that they are deeply disappointed.
Think you've got two left feet? Think again! The Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Salsa lessons this weekend, complete with a dance party bus and flash mobs!
A 32-year-old Del Mar woman was struck and killed by a big rig early Friday morning after walking onto a freeway north of Escondido shortly after her car spun off the right side of the interstate, authorities said.
A man was stabbed several times and left "bleeding out" Friday morning in El Cajon, police said, prompting an attempted-homicide investigation that shut down a busy thoroughfare during the start of the morning commute.
Police in the South Bay announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl this week as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
Thousands of people nationwide on Friday are expected to come together to oppose a Trump administration policy, they say is tearing families apart.