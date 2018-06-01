British ISIS Supporter Who Called For an Attack on Prince George Pleads Guilty

Husnain Rashid, the 32-year-old British ISIS supporter who called for jihadis to attack Prince George last year, pleaded guilty to terrorism offenses in a London court on Thursday.

Rashid, who was arrested last November, admitted to engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts and encouraging terrorism. He will be sentenced on June 28.

According to a press release from The Crown Prosecution Service, he created an online publication and posted messages glorifying successful terrorist acts, encouraging his readers to plan and commit attacks of their own. CPS says that all of the offenses relate to Rashid's online activities between October 2016 and November 2017.

One of his posts, the press release notes, included a photograph of Prince George with the address of his school, along with a superimposed silhouette of a jihad fighter and a message that read, "Even the royal family will not be left alone."

"Husnain Rashid is an extremist who not only sought to encourage others to commit attacks on targets in the West but was planning to travel aboard so he could fight himself," Sue Hemming, Head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division of CPS, said in a statement. "He tried to argue that he had not done anything illegal but with the overwhelming weight of evidence against him he changed his plea to guilty."

"The judge will now decide on the appropriate sentence and Rashid must face the consequences of his actions," the statement continued.

