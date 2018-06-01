Roseanne Barr Cancels Scheduled Podcast Interview: 'She's Not Doing Well'

Roseanne Barr has canceled her latest scheduled appearance.

Following the recent fallout over a racist tweet she posted about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett earlier this week, which led to the cancellation of her hit sitcom, Roseanne, the 65-year-old comedian was expected to share her side of the story on a podcast Friday.

Barr had committed to join comedian Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience, Friday afternoon, however, Rogan took to Twitter to reveal Barr would no longer be on his show.

"The Roseanne podcast is not happening today," he explained. "She's not doing well and doesn't want to travel, and she's gone radio silent on me, so I'm just going to step away."

"The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace," he added.

Barr originally confirmed her appearance on the podcast while replying to a Twitter user on Tuesday who asked her to "unpack" her racist remark, which read, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," referring to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran. It has since been deleted.

"No it wasn't racist," Barr, who has reiterated via social media that she's "not a racist," replied. "I'll talk about it on joe rogan friday."

The interview cancellation comes just one day after Barr claimed she "begged" ABC executives not to cancel Roseanne.

"I begged [Disney-ABC Television Group President] Ben Sherwood at ABC to let me apologize and make amend[s]," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything and asked for help in making things right. I'd worked doing publicity for them for free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged for people's jobs."

She also previously noted that she's considering "fighting back" against the decision, tweeting, "I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to you."

