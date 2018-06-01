The Nursery After Dark: A kick-off to summer event!

(SAN DIEGO) - What happens when the nursery closes its doors at the end of a day? The gnomes come out to play, of course, and so can you!

Mission Hills Nursery is kicking off summer with the Nursery After Dark event, tonight from 6-8pm! They'll be featuring lots of free, fun, family-friendly activities including, music, art, yoga, and gardening.

We want to inspire people in the neighborhood and all around San Diego to get the kids outside and have some fun!

Mission Hills Music will be providing live music as well as information on you can get your kids involved in music, and there will also be art and garden crafts for kids (and adults!) provided by Paint Box Art Studio and the Mission Hills Garden Club. Kids yoga will be led by If I Was A Bird Yoga Studio.

And if all of the activities have you famished, there will be a taco cart will also be on site to purchase tacos.