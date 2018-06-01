Extra security at Point Loma and Patrick Henry High Schools following threats

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rumors of a new threat prompted Patrick Henry High School in Del Cerro to cancel a spirit rally Friday. The principal reached out to parents in an email saying that they are deeply disappointed.



The principal explained that there was no specific threat made to the school, but due to rumors of threats against the school circulating they asked for extra security on campus and canceled the school’s rally Friday out of an abundance of caution.



Another threat is being investigated at Point Loma High School where a message saying "school shooting Friday watch out" was found written on the bathroom wall.



San Diego Unified provided the following statement regarding both the Patrick Henry and Point Loma high school threats.



"San Diego Unified is investigating both of these incidents involving nonspecific threats. Out of an abundance of caution, we have added additional security presence at both schools.



Unfortunately, this is the new normal in our country. Our staff is accustomed to handling these situations, and we encourage all students to be in school today so they can continue with their education."

These come just after classes were canceled Thursday at Torrey Pines High School after a former student posted a threatening message on Instagram inferring that he wanted to cause harm to himself and others. He was later identified as 21-year-old Kevin Matlak. He was arrested at a home in Point Loma and charged with one felony count of making criminal threats.

The school district is taking some new measures to help make it easier for students to report threats.