Fundraise luau style at Toast of the Coast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fundraisers are usually a good time, but Hearts for San Diego’s Toast to the Coast puts the fun in fundraiser.

Toast to the Coast is an annual eco-friendly fundraiser that spotlights nonprofits that are dedicated to protecting our oceans and beaches. This year’s event will support San Diego Coastkeeper and their mission to protect and restore fishable, swimmable and drinkable waters in San Diego.

At the event there will be dance performances, luau Olympics, island-style food and even a mermaid photobooth!

Want to attend the party? Register before midnight on June 1st for a $10 discount. Get your tickets here.