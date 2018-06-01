Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ‘Very Affectionate’ During Cozy Dinner Date

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continued to fuel dating rumors during a night out in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday.
A source tells ET that the two “cozied up at a table” at Toca Madera restaurant, arriving together at around 8 p.m.
Sitting on the garden patio, the rumored couple enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef.
“The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio,” the source says. “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other's company, laughing and smiling.”
The romantic night out comes after the Quantico actress and “Jealous” singer were spotted together on a string of fun outings throughout Memorial Day weekend.
After reportedly attending Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night, they hit up a Dodgers game the next evening, where they were described as looking “very happy” and “super smiley.”
“They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game,” a fellow game attendee told ET. “They didn’t show any PDA. It was just the two of them and they definitely were acting very friendly, and couple-like.”
@priyankachopra and @nickjonas at the #Dodgers game today. ?? pic.twitter.com/3J91P9phzq
On Monday, the fun continued, when the pair -- who first ignited rumors of romance by attending the Met Gala together last year -- looked cozy on a yacht. In one pic, Chopra cuddled up to Jonas under a blanket.
See more on Chopra and Jonas below.
