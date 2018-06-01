5 things to expect from the rescheduled President Trump-Kim Jong Un summit

After meeting with North Korean officials, President Trump announced Friday that the canceled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was back on.
Here's what you need to know about the latest development in this diplomatic rollercoaster.
The summit will still take place on June 12 in the Southeast Asian island nation of Singapore, now only a week and a half away.
The president attempted to temper expectations about the historic summit.
"We're not going to sign something," Trump said when it comes to North Korea's nuclear weapons program. He noted that the "process will begin" on an agreement to have Kim eliminate the program.
Trump wouldn't commit Friday to removing the economic sanctions placed on North Korea, which Pyongyang wants the U.S. and its allies to remove. They were placed on the country because of its nuclear program.
"I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off North Korea," Trump said.
He also noted that additional sanctions are ready, but they wouldn't be applied unless "talks break down."
One of the topics Trump discussed Friday with North Korean officials was a possible peace treaty between North and South Korea. The conflict between the two Koreas is still technically ongoing; the 1953 agreement that brought an end to fighting was an armistice, not a peace treaty.
The Korean War started on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea.
5. You can thank a North Korean official for this - and (maybe) a letter from Kim Jong Un himself
Trump met with Kim Yong Chol, a top aide to Kim Jong Un and former North Korean spy. The two, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other North Korean officials, met for more than an hour in the Oval Office.
And part of Kim Yong Chol's mission was to hand-deliver a letter from the North Korea leader. What was in the "very nice" letter? Trump won't say.
Of course, part of that might be because he doesn't know what's in it. During the announcement, he later said that he hadn't even opened the letter.
"I may be in for a surprise, folks," he said.
The White House sent out a release later Friday that said Trump, who had just left for his retreat at Camp David, Md., had read the letter.
A major milestone for what is being called the biggest, most expensive development San Diego has ever seen.
The leader of a credit-fraud ring that stole personal financial data from dozens of San Diego residents and used it to buy more than $70,000 worth of merchandise was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than four years in prison.
The sweltering SoCal summer may be a few weeks off, but it won't seem like it if you find yourself in the region's arid eastern reaches over the next several days.
A senior at Escondido High School is celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
Construction upgrades to a 14-mile stretch of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico Border began Friday, Customs and Border Protection confirmed.
County public health officials reported Friday that a woman in North Park contracted a rare but potentially deadly form of typhus, and urged pet owners who let their animals outside to protect their pets, and themselves, from fleas.
Cheryl Crowe, mother of 12-year-old murder victim Stephanie Crowe, Friday urged voters to reject Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan, who is seeking her first elected term at the post.
La Jolla Country Day School students had their graduation Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t your typical graduating class.
What happens when the nursery closes its doors at the end of a day? The gnomes come out to play, of course, and so can you tonight at Mission Hills Nursery's free family-friendly event from 6-8pm!
The pilot of a light plane with a landing gear problem made a hard landing at Ramona Airport Friday morning, but nobody was hurt.