Scott Pruitt's $130 pens write another chapter in critics' unhappiness with his spending habits

Turns out the pen is not only mightier than the sword but almost as expensive in some cases.
An aide to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt confirmed Friday that the agency spent approximately $1,560 on 12 fountain pens - or about $130 per pen.
Another $1,670 were spent on journals, according to email exchanges in August between agency officials that were part of a larger trove of EPA communications recently obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Sierra Club.
The particular back-and-forth on the pens and stationery was first reported by The Washington Post.
The ceremonial pens were described as silver and carry the agency's seal. EPA spokesman, Jahan Wilcox said the purchase, authorized by senior aide Millan Hupp, falls in line with the practice of past administrations.
"These purchases were made for the purpose of serving as gifts to the Administrator's foreign counterparts and dignitaries upon his meeting with them," he said. "This adheres to the same protocol of former EPA Administrators and were purchased using funds budgeted for such a purpose.'
Wilcox said the agency was not able to say how many of the pens have been given and to whom because the person with that information was out until Monday.
The EPA's spending practices under Pruitt are attracting special scrutiny following sharp criticism over the cost of his security detail, first-class travel arrangements, and private phone line. He is also at the center of several investigations looking into potential violations of ethical rules and government spending laws.
Read More: Remade under Scott Pruitt, EPA's Science Advisory Board includes more industry-friendly voices
Read More: EPA chief Scott Pruitt spent almost $10,000 on office decor, report says
A major milestone for what is being called the biggest, most expensive development San Diego has ever seen.
The leader of a credit-fraud ring that stole personal financial data from dozens of San Diego residents and used it to buy more than $70,000 worth of merchandise was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than four years in prison.
The sweltering SoCal summer may be a few weeks off, but it won't seem like it if you find yourself in the region's arid eastern reaches over the next several days.
A senior at Escondido High School is celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
Construction upgrades to a 14-mile stretch of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico Border began Friday, Customs and Border Protection confirmed.
County public health officials reported Friday that a woman in North Park contracted a rare but potentially deadly form of typhus, and urged pet owners who let their animals outside to protect their pets, and themselves, from fleas.
Cheryl Crowe, mother of 12-year-old murder victim Stephanie Crowe, Friday urged voters to reject Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan, who is seeking her first elected term at the post.
La Jolla Country Day School students had their graduation Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t your typical graduating class.
What happens when the nursery closes its doors at the end of a day? The gnomes come out to play, of course, and so can you tonight at Mission Hills Nursery's free family-friendly event from 6-8pm!
The pilot of a light plane with a landing gear problem made a hard landing at Ramona Airport Friday morning, but nobody was hurt.