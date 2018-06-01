ABC Looking to Rebrand 'Roseanne' With Focus on Other Characters, Source Says

Roseanne might not be gone for good.
A source tells ET that ABC is continuing talks with producers about trying to save jobs by finding a way to reprise and rebrand the canceled sitcom into a new show possibly centered on other characters from the cast.
The Roseanne Barr-starring comedy was canceled earlier this week after Barr tweeted a racist remark about Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett. The since-deleted tweet caused an uproar, enraging many fans as well as forcing ABC to cancel the reboot, which had already been renewed for a second season.
On Wednesday, another source told ET that the possibility of a Roseanne spinoff show wasn't necessarily off the table. "There are very tentative conversations, in very early stages about the possibility of a spinoff, but it is much too early," the source shared.
However, the 65-year-old comedian's return to the show was highly unlikely. "Not a chance. See her tweets from today," the source noted.
Barr, on her end, hasn't stopped tweeting about the scandal. On Thursday, she claimed that she "begged" the network to keep the show on the air prior to the cancellation.
“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC to let me apologize and make amends,” Barr wrote in the since-deleted post. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything and asked for help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity for them for free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged for people's jobs.”
She also snapped back at -- and forgave -- her co-stars, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman, after they condemned her racist remarks.
Meanwhile, John Goodman is being cautious about his comments regarding the controversy. In footage obtained by ET, the show's leading man explained that he would "rather say nothing than to cause more trouble."
When asked about the possibilities of a spinoff, he said, "You've heard more than I have."
For the latest on Barr and the show's cancellation, watch below.
Reporting by Claudia Cagan.
A major milestone for what is being called the biggest, most expensive development San Diego has ever seen.
The leader of a credit-fraud ring that stole personal financial data from dozens of San Diego residents and used it to buy more than $70,000 worth of merchandise was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than four years in prison.
The sweltering SoCal summer may be a few weeks off, but it won't seem like it if you find yourself in the region's arid eastern reaches over the next several days.
A senior at Escondido High School is celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
Construction upgrades to a 14-mile stretch of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico Border began Friday, Customs and Border Protection confirmed.
County public health officials reported Friday that a woman in North Park contracted a rare but potentially deadly form of typhus, and urged pet owners who let their animals outside to protect their pets, and themselves, from fleas.
Cheryl Crowe, mother of 12-year-old murder victim Stephanie Crowe, Friday urged voters to reject Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan, who is seeking her first elected term at the post.
La Jolla Country Day School students had their graduation Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t your typical graduating class.
What happens when the nursery closes its doors at the end of a day? The gnomes come out to play, of course, and so can you tonight at Mission Hills Nursery's free family-friendly event from 6-8pm!
The pilot of a light plane with a landing gear problem made a hard landing at Ramona Airport Friday morning, but nobody was hurt.