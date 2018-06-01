ABC Looking to Rebrand 'Roseanne' With Focus on Other Characters, Source Says

Roseanne might not be gone for good.

A source tells ET that ABC is continuing talks with producers about trying to save jobs by finding a way to reprise and rebrand the canceled sitcom into a new show possibly centered on other characters from the cast.

The Roseanne Barr-starring comedy was canceled earlier this week after Barr tweeted a racist remark about Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett. The since-deleted tweet caused an uproar, enraging many fans as well as forcing ABC to cancel the reboot, which had already been renewed for a second season.

On Wednesday, another source told ET that the possibility of a Roseanne spinoff show wasn't necessarily off the table. "There are very tentative conversations, in very early stages about the possibility of a spinoff, but it is much too early," the source shared.

However, the 65-year-old comedian's return to the show was highly unlikely. "Not a chance. See her tweets from today," the source noted.

Barr, on her end, hasn't stopped tweeting about the scandal. On Thursday, she claimed that she "begged" the network to keep the show on the air prior to the cancellation.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC to let me apologize and make amends,” Barr wrote in the since-deleted post. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything and asked for help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity for them for free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged for people's jobs.”

She also snapped back at -- and forgave -- her co-stars, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman, after they condemned her racist remarks.

Meanwhile, John Goodman is being cautious about his comments regarding the controversy. In footage obtained by ET, the show's leading man explained that he would "rather say nothing than to cause more trouble."

When asked about the possibilities of a spinoff, he said, "You've heard more than I have."

For the latest on Barr and the show's cancellation, watch below.

Reporting by Claudia Cagan.

RELATED CONTENT:

Roseanne Barr Cancels Scheduled Podcast Interview: 'She's Not Doing Well'

Roseanne Barr Says She ‘Begged Them Not to Cancel the Show’ in Since-Deleted Tweet

Roseanne Barr Says She 'Forgives' Co-Stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman Following 'Roseanne' Fallout