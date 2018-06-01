'Queer Eye' Stars on How Antoni Chose a Fabulous Crop Top for New Music Video (Exclusive)

The Fab Five are back!

The first season ofQueer Eye was an instant sensation, with Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski making over one guy at a time. With season two just around the corner, only ET was on the set of the guys' music video for the show's catchy new theme song with singer Betty Who.

The two-minute clip sees the Fab Five epically posing while (obviously) looking fierce in stylish ensembles. Each bringing out their personality through their wardrobe, fashion expert Tan upped his game by wearing a white corset and Antoni showed off his rock-hard abs in a sporty crop top.

"Can I just say that they started out with a normal knit and trouser and then Tan decided to wear a corset so," Antoni told ET's Lauren Zima at the shoot. "[Tan] made a bold choice, so then I decided to make a bold choice as well…Next thing you know we're on Entertainment Tonight and we are wearing these clothes voluntarily."

"Yeah, we weren't prepared for this," Tan added. "We just thought this was for something else."

"I really thought that I was going to wear it for, like, an hour and it's been an entire 10-hour day wearing this. So I'm probably never going to wear one again," Antoni joked.

Season two takes audiences back to Atlanta, Georgia (the first two seasons were filmed back to back with no breaks in between). But the guys' lives have already changed in so many ways since the show's debut earlier this year -- and the next set of episodes will showcase that and more.

"The thing that we're most excited about [in season two] is the diversity," Karamo, who recently got engaged, expressed. "We now have women that we are making over. We are also helping people in the trans community. We're very excited about it."

"It just gives us a chance to go a little deeper," Jonathan shared. "You got a chance to know the five of us and the stories just get a little more into our lives as well. So we're excited to show a little more of ourselves with everyone."

The entire second season of Queer Eye will be available June 15 on Netflix. For more on the Fab Five, watch below!

