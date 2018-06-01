Zevely Zone: K-12 school attendance perfection! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: K-12 school attendance perfection!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A senior at Escondido High School is celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Escondido with the student who shined and always showed up. 

Besides having perfect attendance, Tori Pedersen will showcase her animals at the San Diego County Fair. She has asked for donations to pay for her expenses. 

The San Diego County Fair opens Friday and runs through July 4. 2018. 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

