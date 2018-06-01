Zevely Zone: K-12 school attendance perfection!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A senior at Escondido High School is celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Escondido with the student who shined and always showed up.

Besides having perfect attendance, Tori Pedersen will showcase her animals at the San Diego County Fair. She has asked for donations to pay for her expenses.

Meet the graduating high school senior who NEVER missed a day of class. The Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/DR5L0Sar6p — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) June 1, 2018

The San Diego County Fair opens Friday and runs through July 4. 2018.

