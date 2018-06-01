Extreme-heat warning issued for area deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The sweltering SoCal summer may be a few weeks off, but it won't seem like it if you find yourself in the region's arid eastern reaches over the next several days.

Southland desert communities, including Borrego Springs in San Diego County, will be baking under triple-digit temperatures at times as June gets underway, according to the National Weather Service.

An NWS excessive-heat warning will be in effect in those locales from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, a period during which afternoon highs are expected to reach 109 to 112 degrees.

Such searing conditions "greatly increase the chance of heat illnesses, especially for those who are not acclimated," the federal agency cautioned.

People in the affected areas are advised to fortify themselves by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, stay out of the midday sun and seek air-conditioned buildings.

Other communities in the region covered by the heat warning include Banning, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, La Quinta, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

