Twitter reacts after Buffalo Wild Wings' account gets hacked - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Twitter reacts after Buffalo Wild Wings' account gets hacked

Posted: Updated: Jun 1, 2018 7:45 PM
JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)
By Tegna

Twitter lit up briefly Friday night for all the wrong reasons.

For about 20 minutes, a hacker posted racist, vulgar tweets on Buffalo Wild Wing's Twitter account.

Once the popular chicken eatery regained control of its account, it deleted the offending posts and apologized-- but not before the online world gave its two cents. People across the Twitterverse weighed in on the faux pas.

There were some comparisons to Roseanne Barr, whose racist Twitter rant earlier this week cost her her newly revived television show:

Others felt for for the PR team that would have to clean up the mess:

Others wondered: Might there be some free wings involved in this fiasco?:

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.