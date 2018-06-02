Khloe Kardashian Works Out to Taylor Swift After Kanye West References Tristan Thompson Scandal on New Album

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have a tumultuous relationship with Taylor Swift, but that's not stopping Khloe Kardashian from enjoying the singer's catchy tunes.

On Friday, the 33-year-old Revenge Body host and new mom took to Snapchat to ask her followers for a little motivation to work out -- while Swift's "Delicate" played in the background.

“I just don’t really have the motivation today to work out,” Khloe said with a sigh. "Somehow we're gonna work out. I'm gonna get through it. Just not that into it today. What do you guys do when you need motivation to work out?”

Fans quickly started speculating that Khloe was dissing her brother-in-law after the rapper released his album, Ye, on Thursday night and made a reference to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson's, cheating scandal.

“All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that b***h gon’ leave you,” West raps in one of the songs.

For those of you who are wondering why she’s being petty, Kanye put a lyric about her baby daddy cheating in his album ??????

Kanye took a hit on Tristan on his album and Khloe uploads a snap saying I’m not into it while listening to Taylor Swift omg I’m dead the shade ????

Khloe Kardashian listening to Taylor Swift in the background of her snaps the same day Kanye’s new album dropped is basically everything I didn’t know I needed on this fine Friday. ??

Khloe posted a snap listening to Taylor Swift on the release day of Kanye’s new album n that’s why she’s my fave sister

It seems the Swift and Kimye feud isn't going to be over any time soon, though. Last month, the 28-year-old "Look What You Made Me Do" singer kicked off her Reputation tour and made a sly reference to Kim with a serpent-themed stage.

During the show, the singer addressed the slew of reptiles, explaining, "You might be wondering why there are so many snakes... well a few years ago someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on."

Kanye, however, isn't shy about naming names and addressing his problems on his latest record. Watch the video below to hear what else he shared on his tracks.

