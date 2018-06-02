Ocean Beach mermaid is taking the town by storm

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) - People from across San Diego County continue to make their way to Sunset Cliffs to catch a glimpse of the mysterious Ocean Beach mermaid.

The mysterious mermaid was secured to Ross Rock on Memorial Day. According to witnesses, Arizona visitors hoisted the mannequin using a ladder.

Connie Karsh said she saw them and at first did not like that they were drilling holes in the rocks. "We saw some guy walking by with the bottom half of it on Memorial Day. People were like, 'call the cops. Call the fire department.' I was not getting involved. I live here. It's going to happen. We've had the peace sign and the toilet."

Since her appearance, the Ocean Beach mermaid has been spotted in different parts of town - photoshopped of course!

She was seen posing for Jim Grant's infamous sunset photos.

She was also seen hanging with cowboys at the Ocean Beach Hotel.

She was even seen being hoisted by a drone! (Again, the mermaid was photoshopped in all these pictures.)



While her name remains a mystery, some call her Aquatica. Others call her Ariel.

The City of San Diego said it does not plan to take down the "Princess of the Sea." The Sunset Cliff Advisory Council called the mermaid graffiti, but a San Diego City spokesperson said she does not pose a threat to anyone.

