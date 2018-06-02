Steve Bannon predicts government shutdown unless Congress funds border wall

A senior at Escondido High School celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
People from across San Diego County continue to make their way to Sunset Cliffs to catch a glimpse of the mysterious Ocean Beach mermaid.
A major milestone for what is being called the biggest, most expensive development San Diego has ever seen.
The leader of a credit-fraud ring that stole personal financial data from dozens of San Diego residents and used it to buy more than $70,000 worth of merchandise was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than four years in prison.
The sweltering SoCal summer may be a few weeks off, but it won't seem like it if you find yourself in the region's arid eastern reaches over the next several days.
Construction upgrades to a 14-mile stretch of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico Border began Friday, Customs and Border Protection confirmed.
County public health officials reported Friday that a woman in North Park contracted a rare but potentially deadly form of typhus, and urged pet owners who let their animals outside to protect their pets, and themselves, from fleas.
Cheryl Crowe, mother of 12-year-old murder victim Stephanie Crowe, Friday urged voters to reject Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan, who is seeking her first elected term at the post.
La Jolla Country Day School students had their graduation Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t your typical graduating class.
What happens when the nursery closes its doors at the end of a day? The gnomes come out to play, of course, and so can you tonight at Mission Hills Nursery's free family-friendly event from 6-8pm!