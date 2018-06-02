This week in food and drink: Doughnuts for any day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

This week in food and drink: Doughnuts for any day

Posted: Updated:
Idaho's Guru Donuts uses local, real ingredients for its handmade doughnuts in Boise. Choose from more than 20 seasonal flavors, from a rosewater-infused vanilla cake doughnut in the spring to a mojito rum-lime glaze with muddled mint drizzle on The Girl Idaho's Guru Donuts uses local, real ingredients for its handmade doughnuts in Boise. Choose from more than 20 seasonal flavors, from a rosewater-infused vanilla cake doughnut in the spring to a mojito rum-lime glaze with muddled mint drizzle on The Girl
By USA TODAY Network, USA TODAY

Food reporters across the USA TODAY Network celebrated National Doughnut Day this week, and the weekend's always a good time for a delicious doughnut, donut, cronut, do-not - doughy morning dessert. Treat yourself to decadent flavors from artisan makers at independent shops and bakeries in communities across the country.

See this week's top tweets below to plan a breakfast of champions and follow @usatodayeats for daily food inspiration.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.