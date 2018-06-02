&#039;Queer Eye&#039; Fab Five Dish on What to Expect In &#039;E - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Queer Eye' Fab Five Dish on What to Expect In 'Emotional' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Updated: Jun 2, 2018 8:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.