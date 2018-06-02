'Queer Eye' Fab Five Dish on What to Expect In 'Emotional' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Get your tissues out, because season two of Queer Eyeis right around the corner!

Audiences fell in love with Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski earlier this year when the reboot of the reality makeover show debuted on Netflix. Now the Fab Five are back, and returning to Atlanta, Georgia, for eight new emotional episodes.

While the first two seasons of Queer Eye were filmed back to back with no breaks in between, there are definitely differences to come in season two.

"The thing that we're most excited about [in season two] is the diversity," Karamo, who recently got engaged, told ET's Lauren Zima on set of the guys' music video for the show's catchy new theme song with singer Betty Who. "We now have women that we are making over. We are also helping people in the trans community. We're very excited about it."

"It just gives us a chance to go a little deeper," Jonathan expressed. "You got a chance to know the five of us, and the [season two] stories just get a little more into our lives as well. So we're excited to show a little more of ourselves with everyone."

A big theme for the first eight episodes was "acceptance" and the Fab Five hope to further that idea in the second season.

"Season two will be about expanding on exactly what we have already done," Karamo explained. "People are going to continue to laugh with us, have fun with us, cry with us. We love a good tear."

For Jonathan, it's about keeping the conversation going because "it's never really over," while Tan said that acceptance is a theme for "every season going forward."

"I don't think it just takes one season," he continued. "I think we all need to be reminded you shouldn't just tolerate us, you should accept us as equals. Accept us as your families. Accept us as your kin. That's gonna be the running theme through every season as far as I'm concerned."

"And a big part of that also is inclusivity, and all I'll say about season two, and hopefully future seasons to come, is that we're only gonna continue that conversation," Antoni added.

Another thing that won't change in season two? The need for tissues! Prepare to break down in tears, because the guys revealed that the new episodes will be very emotional and involve "lots more snot crying."

"As far as I'm concerned, I've never seen this on TV before," Tan marveled. "What we're doing in season two, I've never seen it on TV before. You're just going to have to wait and see. I promise you it's so worth tuning in."

Meanwhile, Antoni teased a epic start to the season, recalling, "I'm legit getting emotional thinking about episode one."

The first season of Queer Eye premiered in February and instantly brought the guys closer together as they worked to change people's lives. However, there are a couple of things some of them wish they could take back.

"Some of my fashion choices on the first season," Jonathan said of his regrets. "You'll see some in the second as well. I feel like the outrageousness of my outfit was directly linked to how hot it was outside. Because I was just like, 'Oh my god. It's so hot. I'm just gonna dress crazy.'"

For Karamo, it was much more personal.

"The biggest thing for me is that I was balding and I had a hairline that I was drawing on because I was nervous to go bald," he revealed. "And literally this guy right here was like, 'Honey, let it go.'"

Now, the Fab Five call themselves family and appreciate how much the show has changed them personally.

"The show has made me a lot more open and I hope that's what it's doing for everybody," Bobby stressed. "You know, a lot of times, especially in this world right now, polar opposites, left and right, you don't really find the commonality between people. And I think that's what's changed with me. Even when somebody has different political views than I do, I've learned that when you sit down and listen, you're all still really a lot the same."

For Antoni, he was reminded to "be nice and kind to people" because you never know what their lives have been like." Additionally, he's always going to stay "open-minded and open-hearted."

Meanwhile Tan shared that he now views people very differently than how he did before the show.

"I did assume that if somebody looked a certain way they probably wouldn't like me, they probably wouldn't want to talk to me. They probably wouldn't ever start a conversation with me," he shared. "I couldn't have been more wrong. I guess we're all guilty of judging a book by its cover, but our episodes, including, most importantly, Tom Jackson. That was our first episode that we shot, it set the tone for the whole season of why I shouldn't judge a book by its cover. Who knows what we might have in common?"

The entire second season of Queer Eye will be available June 15 on Netflix. For more on the Fab Five, watch below!

