Week in entertainment: 'Ocean's 8' out; Kesha and Macklemore on - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Week in entertainment: 'Ocean's 8' out; Kesha and Macklemore on tour

Posted: Updated:
Julianna Margulies returns to TV as Kitty in AMC's "Dietland." Julianna Margulies returns to TV as Kitty in AMC's "Dietland."
Julianna Margulies returns to TV as Kitty in AMC's "Dietland." Julianna Margulies returns to TV as Kitty in AMC's "Dietland."
Oprah Winfrey is Mrs. Which and Storm Reid is Meg Murry in Disney?s "A Wrinkle in Time." Oprah Winfrey is Mrs. Which and Storm Reid is Meg Murry in Disney?s "A Wrinkle in Time."
Netflix's "Sense8" returns for a second season. Netflix's "Sense8" returns for a second season.
By Mary Cadden, USA TODAY

Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

TV

Tune in: Dietland premieres Monday at 9 ET/PT on AMC. The series, based on Sarai Walker's novel, stars Joy Nash as Plum Kettle, a ghostwriter for magazine editor Kitty Montgomery (Julianna Margulies), who struggles with her own self-image.

FILM

Go to: Ocean's 8 opens nationwide Friday. The film follows Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) as she gathers a crew for a jewelry heist at the Met Gala. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Rihanna.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: A Wrinkle in Time, starring Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, is out on Tuesday. The film is based on the beloved children's book by Madeleine L'Engle in which a young girl (Reid) goes in search of her scientist father (Chris Pine) after he disappears.

STREAMING

Watch: Netflix's Sense8 returns for a second season on Friday. Season 2 picks up as the Sensates must find a way to "live with, understand and protect one another against all odds."

MUSIC

Listen: The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore, the tour by singer Kesha and rapper Macklemore, kicks off Wednesday in Phoenix. The tour, in support of Kesha's Rainbow and Macklemore's Gemini, will make stops in Las Vegas, Austin, Cincinnati, Nashville and Atlanta before ending in Tampa on Aug. 5.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.