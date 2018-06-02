John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Enjoy 'Friday Night Fever' Date Night

An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.
Temperatures begin to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
A senior at Escondido High School celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
People from across San Diego County continue to make their way to Sunset Cliffs to catch a glimpse of the mysterious Ocean Beach mermaid.
A major milestone for what is being called the biggest, most expensive development San Diego has ever seen.
The leader of a credit-fraud ring that stole personal financial data from dozens of San Diego residents and used it to buy more than $70,000 worth of merchandise was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than four years in prison.
The sweltering SoCal summer may be a few weeks off, but it won't seem like it if you find yourself in the region's arid eastern reaches over the next several days.
Construction upgrades to a 14-mile stretch of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico Border began Friday, Customs and Border Protection confirmed.
County public health officials reported Friday that a woman in North Park contracted a rare but potentially deadly form of typhus, and urged pet owners who let their animals outside to protect their pets, and themselves, from fleas.