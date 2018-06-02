Police searching for man who crashed stolen car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.

At around 2:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man behind the wheel of a purple 2000 Mercedes was stopped for a red light at the intersection of Linda Vista Road and Comstock Street when another man approached him with a handgun and instructed him to get out of the car, according to San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins.

The driver complied, and the suspect got in the car and drove off, Hawkins said. A short time later, the stolen car was involved in a crash with two parked cars.

An Uber driver who witnessed the crash followed the car, but eventually lost sight of it, Hawkins said. Officers found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the same area.

Police were continuing to search for the suspect, who was described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, about 6-feet tall and wearing a black hoodie.