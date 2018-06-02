Armed suspect robs gas station in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.

The robbery occurred a little after 4 a.m. at 3502 National Ave., where the suspect went to the rear of the cashier booth and began tampering with some cleaning supplies, said San Diego police officer Steve Bourasa.

The gas station attendant, a 45-year-old man, exited the cashier booth to confront the suspect, who then pulled out what was described as a small, dark semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash, Buorasa said.

"The male accompanied the attendant into the booth and the attendant surrendered an undetermined amount of cash from the register," he said. "Prior to exiting the booth, the suspect took an undetermined amount of cigarettes from a display."

The suspect was last seen fleeing westbound on foot in the 3500 block of National Avenue and then north on 35th Street, he said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot, 6-inch Latino man about 35 to 40 years old, weighing between 150 to 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, with the hood up, and blue jeans.

San Diego police asked anyone with any information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.