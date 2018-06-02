Pete Davidson Gets Two Ariana Grande Tribute Tattoos After Confirming Relationship

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have suddenly got pretty serious. Like, tattoo serious.
Fresh off finally revealing that they were officially a couple in an adorable Harry Potter-themed Instagram post, Davidson has taken it to the next level. The Saturday Night Live comedian just got two fresh new tattoos, one on his neck, the other on his right thumb, and both appear to be tributes to his new girlfriend.
The neck tattoo shows a black bunny mask, mirroring the one worn by Grande on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album. The second tattoo, on his thumb, is of her initials, "AG."
Photos of the tattoos were posted on social media on Saturday by Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese.
"We had a good night, somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles," Reese wrote on Instagram. "Pete loves him some Ariana."
Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ
A day after their Hogwarts-themed couple reveal, Grande posted another sweet photo of the two together on Instagram, showing him holding her in his arms.
Grande joins Hillary Clinton on Davidson's body in ink form. Davidson hilariously got a tattoo of the former presidential candidate in December, causing Clinton to respond, "This makes it significantly less awkward that I've had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years."
For more on Grande's breakup with rapper Mac Miller, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ariana Grande Thanks Her LGBTQ Fans in Open Letter to Celebrate Pride Month
Ariana Grande Says She 'Cried 10 Hundred Times' While Writing New Album
Ariana Grande Teases Nicki Minaj Collab on New Album
El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk.
An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.
Temperatures begin to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
A senior at Escondido High School celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
People from across San Diego County continue to make their way to Sunset Cliffs to catch a glimpse of the mysterious Ocean Beach mermaid.
A major milestone for what is being called the biggest, most expensive development San Diego has ever seen.
The leader of a credit-fraud ring that stole personal financial data from dozens of San Diego residents and used it to buy more than $70,000 worth of merchandise was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than four years in prison.
The sweltering SoCal summer may be a few weeks off, but it won't seem like it if you find yourself in the region's arid eastern reaches over the next several days.