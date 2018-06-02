Benedict Cumberbatch Saves Delivery Cyclist from Four Attackers

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance, popping into a Chainsmokers performance at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas Friday night and blowing away the crowd.
Benedict Cumberbatch went from on-screen Avenger to real-life avenger as he rescued a delivery rider in London from attackers. Oh yeah, and the Sherlock star did it not too far from where the fictional Sherlock Holmes called home.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend glammed up for perhaps their most glamorous date night since the birth of their son, Miles.
Brody Jenner is a married man!
The 34-year-old reality star tied the knot with his longtime love, Kaitlynn Carter, at the Nihi Sumba resort in Indonesia on Saturday, according to People.
Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos on Saturday wished their son a very sweet 21st birthday, with Instagram tributes to the young man.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have a tumultuous relationship with Taylor Swift, but that's not stopping Khloe Kardashian from enjoying the singer's catchy tunes.