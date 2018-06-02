North West Gets Two Alexander Wang Bags Ahead of Her 5th Birthday

North West is one lucky girl!

Kim Kardashian's daughter was gifted two very pricey Alexander Wang purses ahead of her 5th birthday, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't help but show them off.

“Oh my god, North is the luckiest girl in the world. Who gets this bag from Alexander Wang?” the mother of three said on her Instagram Story on Friday. "I want to steal it. Alex, thank you so much. I might steal this."

Along with the mini cheetah-print handbag, that retails for $750, was a sweet note from the designer that said: "North, happy birthday! Every girl needs a lil sparkle… Hope you love. Alex."

North, who turns 5 on June 15, also received a second bag that was bedazzled in silver rhinestones. "Wait, look at this Wang bag that North got. I cannot even believe it. I missed this last night. Love it," Kim said while holding the gift in her hand.

ET caught up with Kris Jenner earlier this week at an event in Los Angeles, where she recalled a funny story about how she "mortified" North while taking her to school and wearing a blonde wig.

