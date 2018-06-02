Pedestrians run down by car after altercation in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk. The accident gave one woman a head injury.

She spoke to News 8, but didn’t want her identity used out of fear. She told News 8 that it started as an altercation in a nearby park and ended with a man jumping a curb and hitting them with his car.

The car hit several street signs and a chain link fence before crashing into a traffic pole.

Firefighters who responded to the scene said that two people who were in the car were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The two people who were on the sidewalk were listed as suffering major trauma.

The driver told investigators that he lost control of his vehicle while leaving the park.