El Cajon opens brand new $10 million animal shelter

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The City of El Cajon opened a brand new 15,000 square foot animal shelter on Saturday.

The $10 million building is over double the size of the building that they previously had.

The new shelter will have all the new bells and whistles including a medical center, operating room and even a full service grooming station for the animals.

In addition to the great technology, there will also be numerous rooms that potential families can get to know the animals they are thinking of adopting.

Gary Kendrick, El Cajon Mayor Pro Tem tried to capture the excitement of the community saying, "El Cajon is not a very wealthy city, and the citizens of El Cajon Love the animals so much that they were willing to tax themselves for 10 years to pay for this beautiful state of the art facility.”

As a part of the grand opening, the shelter made all adoption fees $5 for the day.