Jennifer Lopez Delivers Fierce Performance with The Chainsmokers in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance, popping into a Chainsmokers performance at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas Friday night and blowing away the crowd.

The "El Anillo" singer dropped in for just one song, her hit, "Dinero," where she flat-out got down. Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez was on hand to capture part of it in a short video clip he posted on Instagram.

"My girl killing it with the @thechainsmokers ???? #dinero@russwest44," he wrote on Instagram.

Lopez herself posted a photo of herself performing and then a backstage group shot, with Rodriguez.

"Thank you @thechainsmokers for such a fun night!! Soooo much love for these guys!!! ??????," she wrote.

Rodriguez also posted a short Instagram story of him and Lopez sitting in the crowd, taking it all in and having the best time.

Lopez and the Chainsmokers both have been performing as part of separate Vegas residencies. Lopez began selling out Planet Hollywood shows with her residency back in 2016 and is set to continue through September of this year. The Chainsmokers are doing their residency at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club in Vegas through 2019. Both are also (separately, unfortunately) working on upcoming studio albums, which are expected to be released later this year.

