Hundreds gather to support wear orange movement

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - People all over the country were wearing orange on Saturday to support and honor the lives affected by gun violence. The main goal of the group is to spur change that will end school shootings… No matter what side of the political aisle you are on.

Four-year-old Ady and two-year-old Gus were brought out by their parents even though they are not of school age yet because they are already concerned and wanting action.

Current high schoolers say the lockdowns and drills can be very scary, but the reality of what could happen has them speaking out and leading walk outs that draw attention to their cause.

Westview High student Paige Riza said, “Even though I'm really busy with homework and stuff, this is more important and my priority and this is why I'm out here, showing my support being a youth.”

There were also politicians at the event urging change. Students know it is a hot button political issue, but say that something has to be done. "Even though we have a diff opinion, people need to realize that we need to work together in order to save children's lives not just be stubborn and hesitant to go out and make change"