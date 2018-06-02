Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reportedly Split

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have called it quits!

The 35-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model have broken up, according to multiple reports.

Disick and Richie began dating in 2017 and made their relationship Instagram official in September. Just last month, Lionel Richie's daughter sent her then-beau a sweet message for his birthday.

"Happy birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you," she wrote alongside a picture of the two enjoying the crystal clear water while on vacation in St. Barts.

Aside from the major age difference, Sofia's dad didn't seem to be a fan of the couple, previously telling The Daily Telegraph that his daughter's relationship with Disick was "just a phase."

"She’s 19. When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know," he expressed. "But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."

The music legend echoed that sentiment back in November when speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner, saying that he prefers not to get involved.

"All you have to do is understand phases," he told ET at the time. "Don't get involved. Make your comment. Keep a straight face. Don't get involved. And sure enough it's always the person you want to be with your daughter or your son. They don't pick those people. It's always the person they fall in love with and you go be calm. Just be calm."

