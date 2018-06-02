A white driver ran over a black man then sent casual, shockingly racist Snapchat messages

People all over the country were wearing orange on Saturday to support and honor the lives affected by gun violence.
El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk.
An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.
Temperatures begin to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
A senior at Escondido High School celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
People from across San Diego County continue to make their way to Sunset Cliffs to catch a glimpse of the mysterious Ocean Beach mermaid.
A major milestone for what is being called the biggest, most expensive development San Diego has ever seen.
The leader of a credit-fraud ring that stole personal financial data from dozens of San Diego residents and used it to buy more than $70,000 worth of merchandise was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than four years in prison.