Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes Have Epic Gothic Wedding Ceremony -- See the Pics

Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes have the ultimate wedding.

The 36-year-old tattoo artist and the Prayers musician celebrated their marriage with a gothic-inspired ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday. The couple had officially tied the knot in February, taking to Instagram to announce their marriage and show off their rings.

Von D looked stunning in a bright red gown with a matching headpiece and veil. Her makeup consisted of a killer cat eye, gold eyeshadow and a cherry-colored lip.

"In a couple hours I’ll be walking down the aisle with the love of my life @thekatvond ?? EN VIDA Y EN MUERTE ??," Reyes wrote on Instagram alongside the picture of the makeup mogul.

The couple had previously shared that they had chosen a vegan menu for their special day and asked their guests that in lieu of gifts they donate to one of their favorite animal rights organizations, Animal Equality, on their behalf.

On Friday, Von D shared how special it was to share this celebration with her nearest and dearest.

"Such a beautifully emotional day today. Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family," she wrote. "This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuously fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down. This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck."

Von D, who is currently pregnant with her first child also mentioned her baby on the way.

"Red carnations are @prayers favourite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that i am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband," she wrote. "?? Lastly, thank you all for all the love and for understanding that starting tomorrow we will most likely be stepping away from our phones for a while to be as present as possible on such a beautiful day. X"

She also shared a sneak peek at the wedding venue, which was lit with red lights and included skulls and candles everywhere.

Kat Von D is having my dream wedding no big deal pic.twitter.com/DAxxquswZl

A week ago, the couple shared a preview of their gorgeous and detailed wedding ensembles on their social media.

Congrats to the happy couple!

