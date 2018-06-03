Here are 37 states that don't tax Social Security benefits (and 13 that do)

Nearly three-fourths of U.S. states don't tax Social Security benefits at all, although your Social Security benefits can be taxed by the IRS regardless of where you live. Here's a quick guide to the 37 states that don't tax Social Security benefits, how Social Security is taxed on the federal level, and what you need to know if your state isn't on the tax-free Social Security list.
Here's the easy answer: If you live in one of these 37 states (or Washington, D.C.), your Social Security benefits aren't taxed on the state level: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington (state), Washington (D.C.), Wisconsin, Wyoming.
These states may, however, be subject to federal income tax, which we'll get to in a minute.
It also is important to point out that just because you live in a state that doesn't tax Social Security benefits, you still may have to pay federal income tax on them, regardless of where you live.
Specifically, the IRS uses an income test to determine if a portion of your Social Security benefits are taxable for federal income tax purposes. The IRS defines your "combined income" as one-half of your Social Security benefits and all of your other sources of income -- even non-taxable bond interest is included in this figure.
Here are the three key rules:
Generally speaking, this means if Social Security makes up the vast majority of your retirement income, your benefits will not be taxable. However, if you have substantial income from other sources, you could end up paying federal income tax on your Social Security benefits. And under no circumstances will more than 85% of your Social Security benefits count toward your taxable income.
More: What does average American get from Social Security? Depends on the benefit
More: 5 reasons retirees should love Florida and 1 reason they won't
It also is important to point out that the states that tax Social Security benefits don't all follow the same income test and rules as the IRS. In fact, only four do -- Minnesota, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia.
The other nine states -- Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Connecticut, and Rhode Island -- all have their own rules when it comes to taxation of Social Security benefits, and some can be quite complex. For example, New Mexico gives Social Security beneficiaries a deduction, but the amount of the deduction and income limits for the deductions vary by age. Be sure to look into your state's rules if Social Security benefits are taxable.
There are many factors that determine how retiree-friendly (or not) any given state is, and while taxability of Social Security benefits is certainly one factor, it's a relatively small part of the big picture. Many states that don't tax Social Security benefits can be tax nightmares otherwise, while some of the states that do tax Social Security are actually quite tax-friendly in other ways.
The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.
Offer from the Motley Fool: The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.
People all over the country were wearing orange on Saturday to support and honor the lives affected by gun violence.
El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk.
An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.
Temperatures begin to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
A senior at Escondido High School celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
People from across San Diego County continue to make their way to Sunset Cliffs to catch a glimpse of the mysterious Ocean Beach mermaid.
A major milestone for what is being called the biggest, most expensive development San Diego has ever seen.
The leader of a credit-fraud ring that stole personal financial data from dozens of San Diego residents and used it to buy more than $70,000 worth of merchandise was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than four years in prison.