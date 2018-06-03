Gwen Stefani Attends Wedding with Blake Shelton, Dances to 'Hollaback Girl' at Reception: Watch!

Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, have babies on the brain. But whether it’s their own future babies, or Fletcher’s new nephews, remains under debate!
ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the cute couple at Saturday’s iHeartRadio’s KIIS-FM Wango Tango Concert by ...
North West and Penelope Disick on Sunday celebrated their birthdays together in an epic, joint unicorn-themed blowout.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may not be rushing to the altar anytime soon, but they were all smiles on Saturday night as they celebrated at a loved one's wedding.
Celebrities stepped out in style to attend the 2018 iHeartRadio KIIS-FM Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.