Caught on body cam: Georgia police officer fired after hitting suspect with car

ATLANTA - A Georgia police officer has been fired after a suspect was hit by a patrol car during a pursuit.
Authorities released body camera video from the Friday incident and Officer Taylor Saulters was terminated following an investigation, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Public Information Officer Epifanio Rodriguez said Saulters and Officer Hunter Blackmon were riding as a two-person unit when they saw a person who was wanted for felony warrants.
Rodriguez said the suspect, Timmy Patmon, ran away when Officer Blackmon got out of the police cruiser and approached him. They were in the area of the Triangle Plaza.
More: Bucks' Sterling Brown on body-cam footage: 'I get mad every time I watch it'
More: Body cam video allegedly shows Baltimore cop planting drugs at crime scene
Saulters was still in the patrol car and tried to get ahead of the foot chase. The police department said as Saulters tried to cut Patmon off, he hit a curb and a stop sign. The front driver side tire went flat.
When Patmon continued to run down Nellie B Avenue, Officer Saulters tried to cut Patmon off again by getting ahead of him. The suspect was hit by the vehicle. Rodriguez said the officer was going at a low speed.
ACCPD Chief Scott Freeman fired rookie cop Taylor Saulters (L) Saturday after reviewing body camera video that shows he swerved to the right at suspect Timmy Patmon and hit him. ACCPD says they don't believe it was intentional but negligent. See for yourself at 11pm @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8RFO3AuZVV- Wendy Halloran (@WHalloranWSB) June 3, 2018
Saulters was initially placed on administrative leave. Rodriguez said Saulters was let go after a review of the body camera footage.
Patmon was taken to the hospital for his injuries before being turned over to the jail. Authorities said he had some scrapes and bruises.
Patmon was charged with violating his probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
More: Body cam video shows what happened before a cop punched a woman during beach arrest in New Jersey
More: 'Help me': Body cam footage shows North Carolina police officer choke jaywalking suspect
Follow Donesha Aldridge on Twitter: @DoneshaAldridge
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
An allegedly-drunk driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Escondido early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue at about 12:15 a.m, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.
Temperatures will continue to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
People all over the country were wearing orange on Saturday to support and honor the lives affected by gun violence.
El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk.
An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.
A senior at Escondido High School celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.