Aliso Viejo fire at 10 percent containment, 600 remain out of homes

ALISO VIEJO (CNS) - Progress was reported in the battle against a wind- driven brush fire that has consumed about 150 acres of brushy hillsides and a canyon between Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach, as some residents were able to return home.



Six hundred persons remained evacuated Sunday from Laguna Beach's Top Of The World neighborhood, about two miles west of the fire lines.



The blaze was 10 percent contained this morning, the Orange County Fire Authority announced. Evacuation orders were lifted at 9 p.m. Saturday.



The fire was reported at 1:07 p.m. Saturday in Wood Canyon behind Soka University of America, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said.



By 6:30 p.m. Saturday the fire reportedly had consumed 250 acres, Bommarito said. That figure had been reduced to 200 acres by 8:40 p.m. Saturday.



The fire threatened structures at Soka University of America and the Top of the World neighborhood of Laguna Beach.



Six air tankers and four helicopters made drops of water and fire retardant along the perimeter of the fire late Saturday afternoon, Bommarito said. Two helicopters remained battling the flames after sunset, as air support was crucial to keeping the fire at bay.



One firefighter suffered a minor leg injury, Bommarito said.



Mandatory evacuations began at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Aliso Viejo affecting about 2,000 homes in the area of Wood Canyon and Pacific Park drives. an evacuation shelter opened at Aliso Niguel High School, 28000 Wolverine Way, the City of Aliso Viejo said. Those evacuations were lifted at 9 p.m. after the fire no longer threatened the homes.



About 1,500 residents were evacuated from Top of the World and the Old Top of the World neighborhoods above Laguna Beach. Evacuees were sent to the Susi Q Center at 380 Third St. in Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach police said.



Those evacuations continued overnight, Bommarito said.



As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the following streets remained under a mandatory evacuation order. These included: Nestall Road, Alpine Way, Old Top of the World Drive, Treetop Lanes, Ann's Lane, Shady Lane, Sommet Du Monde, Shady Place, The east or canyon side of Bonn Drive and the east canyon side of Mountain View Drive from Bonn Drive to of the World Elementary School.



Meanwhile, residents on Alta Laguna Boulevard were given the OK to return home. Likewise, all residents liven n Ridge Drive, Rimcrest Circle, Crestwood Circle, Park Place, Tyrol Drive, the west side of Bonn Drive, Bern Drive, Cresta Way, Zell Drive, Dorn Court, Chillon Way, Chateau Way, Bernard Court, Temple Hills Drive and Bern Court have been allowed to return home, according to authorities.



More than 400 firefighters were battling the blaze including multiple engines in place for structure defense, he said.



Both ends of Wood Canyon Road were closed and residents who left their homes were not allowed to return due to smoke and ash and a need to keep roads clear for first responders, authorities said.



Costa Mesa High School's prom scheduled for Saturday night at Soka University was postponed a week, according to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

Aliso Fire: Crews will continue extinguishing any remaining hotspots within the perimeter of the burned area. Helos making water drops and ground crews/dozers are improving containment lines. 440 firefighters remain onscene. 150 acres accurately mapped this a.m. 10% contained. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 3, 2018